Giants’ Tomoyuki Sugano tosses two-hitter for fourth shutout of season

Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano went the distance and threw a two-hit shutout on Saturday, earning his 10th win of the season as the Yomiuri Giants handed a 10-0 loss to the Chunichi Dragons.

Sugano (10-7) struck out nine and only yielded two walks over the scoreless outing at Tokyo Dome. He gave up a double to Ryosuke Hirata in the third but didn’t allow another hit until a leadoff single to the right fielder in the ninth.

The Giants ace was backed by Yomiuri bats that combined for 15 hits against five Chunichi pitchers, including a six-run third when starter Daisuke Yamai (3-6) was charged five runs. It was Sugano’s fourth shutout of the season.

Casey McGehee ignited the offense with a two-run homer to left-center in the third, and Shinnosuke Abe followed up after a walk was issued with his own two-run blast to right.

Hisayoshi Chono chased Yamai with a solo homer to left, and Shinnosuke Shigenobu, who struck out to start the inning, capped the big frame with an RBI double.

Chono doubled in a run in the fourth, and Kazuma Okamoto added a two-run drive in the sixth. Daikan Yoh rounded off the victory with a solo homer in the eighth.

Yomiuri improved to 53-56 and remain in third place in the Central League, while last-place Chunichi ended a three-game winning streak and fell to 48-60.

Tigers 4, Swallows 3

At Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium, Takashi Toritani and Ryutaro Umeno belted back-to-back homers in the sixth to keep Hanshin afloat and withstand pinch hitter Kazuhiro Hatakeyama’s two-run RBI single in the home half of the inning against Tokyo Yakult.

Tigers starter Taiki Ono (7-3) limited the damage to three runs, despite five walks over five-plus innings.

Carp 4, BayStars 1

At Yokohama Stadium, Seiya Suzuki and Ryuhei Matsuyama drove in back-to-back runs in the fourth to overturn an early Yokohama lead, while Daichi Osera (13-5) fanned six and held the home team to a run over seven-plus innings.

Lefty Haruhiro Hamaguchi (1-5) took the loss.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 3, Marines 2

At Sendai’s Rakuten Seimei Park, Shogo Nakamura was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, and evened the game for Chiba Lotte on a wild pitch from Yuki Matsui in a thrilling seventh. But Tohoku Rakuten recovered in the eighth when Shintaro Masuda’s hit to right was followed by a throw home that was off the mark, allowing Kazuki Tanaka to cross the plate and score the winning run.

Lions 7, Fighters 6

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Yuji Kaneko’s eighth-inning triple brought in two late runs as league-leading Seibu overturned an early lead against second-place Hokkaido Nippon Ham.

Hawks 7, Buffaloes 2

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, Yuki Yanagita drove in the opening and tiebreaking runs, and sparked a five-run sixth that allowed Fukuoka SoftBank to rout Orix.

Left-hander Ariel Miranda (1-0), making his first start in Japan, gave up two runs in 5-2/3 innings for the win.