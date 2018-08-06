Tanaka’s run ends as BoSox edge Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka missed out on his 10th win and saw his career-high 21⅓-inning scoreless streak end Sunday when he allowed a home run as the New York Yankees blew a three-run lead in a 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Tanaka, who is 9-2 in 18 games this season, had only allowed five hits before giving up a solo homer to Mookie Betts in the fourth. Tanaka struck out nine, with four coming on full counts, and left after 4⅔ innings.

“(Boston) has the number one or two batting lineup in the majors. I thought I’d been getting the job done against them, but after allowing that run, it feels I didn’t see things through,” Tanaka said.

Boston lefty David Price stymied the Yankees’ lineup until a four-run seventh put the visitors ahead, but the Red Sox rallied against reliever Aroldis Chapman to draw even. Jonathan Holder (1-3) gave up the walk-off run on an RBI single by Andrew Benintendi in the 10th.’

The Red Sox’s Matt Barnes (4-3) got the win for a perfect 10th inning.

Before Sunday, Tanaka last gave up a run in a July 16 game against the Cleveland Indians.

His longest previous scoreless streak had been a 17⅔ inning stretch in 2016.

Indians 4, Angels 3

In Cleveland, Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4 and drove in a run for Los Angeles.

Batting third as the Angels’ designated hitter, Ohtani doubled in the first inning but was left stranded. He singled in Kole Calhoun in the fifth to put the Angels within a run, but the Indians added the winning run in the sixth.

“I had a feeling that we might turn it around (in the fifth) if we could get within a run, so I’m glad I managed to get a hit. But I couldn’t get another one,” said Ohtani.

White Sox 8, Rays 7

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Daniel Palka hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning and Chicago completed its first three-game sweep in a year.

Twins 6, Royals 5

In Minneapolis, rookie Jake Cave hit his first career grand slam and closer Fernando Rodney survived a chaotic ninth inning as Minnesota beat Kansas City.

Athletics 6, Tigers 0

In Oakland, Trevor Cahill struck out 10 in six innings, Khris Davis and Matt Chapman both homered for the second consecutive game and the A’s beat Detroit to complete a season sweep.

Mariners 6, Blue Jays 3

In Seattle, Kyle Seager hit two home runs and Nelson Cruz added another as Seattle powered past Toronto.

Orioles 9, Rangers 6

In Arlington, Texas, Mark Trumbo homered twice and drove in five runs as Baltimore beat the Rangers to avoid a four-game sweep.

Dodgers 3, Astros 2

In Los Angeles, Brian Dozier delivered a two-run double in the first inning and Manny Machado had three hits with two runs scored as the Dodgers beat Houston.

Nationals 2, Reds 1

In Washington, Matt Wieters homered to back Tanner Roark, who went seven innings to win his third straight start.

Cardinals 2, Pirates 1

In Pittsburgh, Jack Flaherty cruised through six innings, Matt Carpenter hit another homer and St. Louis held on to beat the Pirates.

Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2

In Phoenix, Evan Longoria’s solo home run in the eighth inning led San Francisco past the Diamondbacks.

Padres10, Cubs 6

In Chicago, Cubs ace Jon Lester was hit hard again and San Diego also battered the Cubs’ bullpen.

Braves 5, Mets 4 (10)

In New York, Nick Markakis hit a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning and Atlanta Braves, helped by pitcher Julio Teheran’s first big league homer, rallied to beat the Mets.

Phillies 5, Marlins 3

In Philadelphia, Asdrubal Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and the surging Phillies completed a four-game sweep of Miami.

Rockies 5, Brewers 4 (11)

In Milwaukee, Nolan Arenado hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the 11th inning to lift Cloroado past Milwaukee thanks to an overturned replay review.