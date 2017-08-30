Miyazato to retire after Evian Championship in September

Ai Miyazato has decided to retire from competitive golf after next month’s Evian Championship in France, the former world No. 1 said on her official blog on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Okinawa native announced in May that she would draw the curtain on her 14-year professional career, but was undecided about when it would happen. She hinted that her decision came in response to family needs.

In the post on her blog, Miyazato explained that she was hoping to play on the Japanese tour once she fulfills her goal of competing in all five majors on the LPGA Tour, but decided that the Sept. 14-17 event, which is also the final major of the season, would be her last.

“After thinking for some time, I realized that golf will never come before family under the given circumstances, and decided to end my career at the Evian, the season’s final major,” said Miyazato.

“It was a very difficult decision, but supporting my family means a lot to me, and it is my wish to keep it that way. So, I have two more tournaments to go, including this week’s Portland (Classic),” she said.

Miyazato said she arrived in Portland, Oregon, Tuesday and has been practicing ahead of the Aug. 31-Sept. 3 tournament at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Miyazato opted out of last week’s Canadian Pacific Women’s Open to address family issues.

Her father and coach, Masaru, collapsed on the course in Scotland Aug. 1, two days before the Women’s British Open, where Miyazato ended up missing the cut.