Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the powerful Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, will step down on June 1 due to an ongoing battle with lymphoma, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The 75-year old, who is also executive chairman of industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd., has been in hospital since last July due to a recurrence of lymphoma but had continued working remotely. He will leave the post when Keidanren holds a regular general meeting, they said.

Nakanishi was first hospitalized in May 2019 to receive treatment for blood cancer, after starting his four-year term as Keidanren chief in May 2018. He took several months off from work to undergo treatment, and doctors said he had entered remission in November 2019.

Under his leadership, Keidanren scrapped its decades-old guidelines for the mass recruitment of new university graduates by major companies.

In March, the business lobby appointed Tomoko Namba, founder and chairwoman of online service provider DeNA Co., as the first female vice chair in its 75-year history.