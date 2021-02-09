The Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine that on Monday collided with a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean off Shikoku suffered more extensive damage than initially thought, MSDF officials said Tuesday.

Part of the 84-meter-long Soryu’s conning tower has been warped and its starboard hydroplane, which helps control depth, is broken, they said.

The submarine’s communications equipment was also damaged in the accident, resulting in the incident not being reported for more than three hours.

The collision occurred at around 10:55 a.m. off Cape Ashizuri in Kochi Prefecture. Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the submarine, which was engaged in routine training, saw the commercial vessel through its periscope as it surfaced but was unable to avoid it.

Three crew members on the submarine were slightly injured.

The commercial ship is believed to be the Ocean Artemis, a Hong Kong-flagged bulk carrier, carrying around 20 Chinese crew members, according to coast guard sources.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi arrives at the Prime Minister’s Office for a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. | KYODO

Top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said Monday that the commercial ship, when contacted by the Japan Coast Guard, reported that no impact was felt and it does not appear to have sustained any damage.

Kishi said on Monday he had been instructed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to confirm the safety of the commercial vessel and provide rescue assistance if necessary. However, the MSDF was unable to confirm details regarding the ship because it left the scene soon afterward.

The collision, which came on the heels of an MSDF destroyer hitting a Chinese fishing boat in March last year, was “truly regrettable,” he said.

The submarine arrived at Kochi port late Monday.

The Japan Coast Guard on Tuesday launched an investigation as the incident could constitute endangering traffic due to negligence, while the Japan Transport Safety Board said it has launched its own probe.

The Soryu is a diesel-electric submarine with a standard displacement of 2,950 tons and a crew of about 65. It entered service in 2009 as the first of its class.