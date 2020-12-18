Mobile phone operator NTT Docomo Inc. said Friday it will reduce monthly fees for 5G services, under its Gigaho brand allowing large-volume data use, by ¥1,000, becoming the first major Japanese carrier to cut rates for a mainstay label.

The company will also cut fees by ¥600 per month for popular 4G services under the Gigaho brand.

The fee reductions will be implemented in April 2021. The move comes in response to a request from the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for major mobile carriers to cut their service fees.

The fees for the 100-gigabyte Gigaho plan compatible with the 5G ultrahigh-speed network will go down from ¥7,650 to ¥6,650 before tax and discounts. In line with the fee cut, the cap on the volume of data communications will be removed.

The new 5G service fees of NTT Docomo will be ¥2,000 lower than the level for rival KDDI Corp.’s similar 5G plan with no data communications limit under its au flagship brand.

NTT Docomo, which currently offers its 4G services at ¥7,150 a month for a 30GB plan, will reduce the fees to ¥6,550 while doubling the maximum data use to 60GB.

The company will also consider reviewing fees for its Gigalight plans with data communications of up to 7GB, which now range from ¥3,150 to ¥6,150 per month.

NTT Docomo said earlier this month that it will launch the “ahamo” low-cost plan with 20GB next March, with monthly fees set at ¥2,980.

The firm’s latest announcement of fee cuts for its mainstay brand may prompt KDDI and SoftBank Corp., NTT Docomo’s rivals, to consider similar moves, industry sources said.