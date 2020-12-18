The government on Thursday appealed to Osaka High Court against Osaka District Court’s ruling nullifying the Nuclear Regulation Authority’s restart approval for two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co.’s Oi nuclear plant in central Japan.

In the lawsuit, local residents and others, claiming that there are problems with earthquake resistance for the plant’s No. 3 and No. 4 reactors, called for the cancellation of the NRA’s judgment concluding that the facilities meet safety levels required by law for restarts. The plant is located in Fukui Prefecture.

In its ruling on Dec. 4, the district court pointed out that there were errors and omissions that could not be overlooked in the decision-making process of the regulatory commission, concluding that the approval was illegal.

Kansai Electric was involved in the lawsuit as an intervener for the central government.