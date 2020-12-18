Rescue work was under way Friday after some 1,100 vehicles had been stranded overnight on a highway due to heavy snow on the Sea of Japan coast, with police officers helping to redirect vehicles to alternate routes.

Snow plows and other vehicles were deployed at hard-hit sections of the Kanetsu Expressway, which connects Tokyo and Niigata Prefecture, while members of the Ground Self-Defense Force continued their disaster relief work in affected areas.

Food, fuel, blankets and portable toilets were distributed to drivers of stuck vehicles.

Some vehicles were caught in the snow on part of the highway between Niigata and Gunma prefectures on Wednesday night. The number of stranded cars increased through Thursday as those coming behind could not escape and snow continued to fall heavily.

Many people were forced to stay in their vehicles overnight as the year’s most intense cold spell has disrupted road and train services since Wednesday.

The Meteorological Agency forecast that heavy snow will continue to fall through Friday and warned that slippery roads could cause further traffic disruptions.

According to the police and highway operator East Nippon Expressway Co., the line of cars stretched up to 16.5 kilometers at one point Thursday.

