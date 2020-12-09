Japan will build two naval vessels equipped with Aegis missile interceptors as an alternative to a scrapped plan to deploy a land-based system, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Wednesday.

Japan had been considering two other options for deploying the interceptors offshore to counter the North Korean missile threat — one envisaged refitting private-sector vessels to mount them and the other using offshore structures similar to oil rigs.

Kishi also announced at a Liberal Democratic Party meeting on defense and security issues that Japan plans to develop standoff missiles that can be launched at targets from outside the range of enemy missiles.

To that end, he said Japan wants to extend the firing range of surface-to-ship missiles that it has been developing.

The new missile development plan immediately heightened concerns among opposition party lawmakers who have said such a capability for the country runs counter to its war-renouncing Constitution and exclusively defense-oriented policy.

The Defense Ministry had come up with the three offshore alternative options after scrapping in June a plan to deploy the U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense systems in northeastern and western Japan.

The planned onshore deployment faced technical problems, swelling costs and public opposition.