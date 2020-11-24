Tokyo reported 186 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, as the number of seriously ill patients in the capital jumped by 10 to 51.

The news comes a day after coronavirus patients with serious symptoms in Japan rose to a record 331 on Monday, surpassing the previous high of 328 marked as of April 30 at the peak of the nation’s first wave of infections, the health ministry said.

With the occupancy rate for hospital beds for seriously ill coronavirus patients rising in many parts of Japan, there are growing concerns that the supply-demand balance for medical services will become tighter.

Tuesday’s total number of cases in the capital came a day after it reported 314 new cases and several days after it set a daily high with 539 infections on Saturday.

Of Tuesday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 53, followed by those in their 30s, at 29, and those in their 40s, at 22. Those age 65 or older came to 36.

The metropolitan government did not reveal how many tests the figure was based on. The capital’s cumulative tally of cases stood at 38,197.

