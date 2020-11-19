The health ministry is considering having medical workers and others who are prioritized to receive novel coronavirus vaccines report their health conditions for a period of time after they are inoculated, an official has said.

The purpose of the follow-up survey will be to collect information before the launch of COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide.

The official disclosed the survey plan at a meeting of the health committee of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The survey is expected to cover some 10,000 workers who consent. At the meeting, the committee unanimously approved a bill to revise the immunization law to start free COVID-19 vaccinations.

The government plans to accept vaccines for a total of 145 million people from U.S. companies Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. as well as AstraZeneca PLC of the U.K.

Authorities are aiming to secure vaccines for all citizens in the country by June next year.

Moderna and Pfizer say that their respective COVID-19 vaccines have been confirmed as more than 90% effective through clinical trials.

