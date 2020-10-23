A group of lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday proposed that the government build a new Aegis destroyer as an alternative to the abandoned Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system.

The group said that an Aegis destroyer can offer flexibility in operations as it has an advanced self-protection capability and can deal with both anti-air and anti-surface warfare.

The Defense Ministry sees the construction of a new Aegis destroyer as a possible option for missile defense to replace the scrapped plan to deploy Aegis Ashore land-based interceptors.

The LDP group said that two other options being considered by the ministry have many challenges in terms of self-protection capability and interoperability with the U.S. military.

The two other options seek to deploy a new missile defense system at an offshore facility such as an oil drilling rig or build a warship exclusively for ballistic missile defense.

The group also said the government should consider the possibility of possessing the capability to attack enemy bases, claiming that Japan may not be able to protect itself if it relies only on intercepting missiles.