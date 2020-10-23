Tokyo confirmed 186 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure was based on 5,265 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 29,706, while the number of seriously ill patients declined by one from the previous day to 23.

Of Friday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, with 50, followed by those in their 40s, at 36, and those in their 30s, at 28.

On Thursday, Japan confirmed 617 new coronavirus cases, with the country’s death toll from the virus rising by 11 to 1,711.

Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, confirmed 40 new coronavirus cases, its third-highest level, including 31 in the prefectural capital of Sapporo.

Gunma Prefecture, in eastern Japan, reported 14 new cases.