Tokyo confirmed 249 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily total in the capital topped 200 for the third straight day. The figure was based on 5,187 tests.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 64, followed by those in their 30s, at 42, and those in their 40s, at 32.

The number of seriously ill patients jumped by three from the previous day to 24.

On Friday, the country recorded 603 new COVID-19 cases, while the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities climbed to 1,638 from the start of the pandemic. A total of six fatalities across Tokyo, Kanagawa and Okinawa prefectures were reported the same day.

