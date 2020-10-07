The 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry was jointly awarded Wednesday to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for the development of a method for genome editing, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Wednesday.

Charpentier and Doudna discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors, the academy said. Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision.

“The CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors have revolutionized the molecular life sciences, brought new opportunities for plant breeding, are contributing to innovative cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true,” the academy said on the Nobel Prize Twitter account.

The chemistry award has frequently honored work that led to practical applications in wide use today — such as last year’s win for the brains behind the lithium-ion battery. The 2019 prize was awarded to a trio of scientists, including Japan’s Akira Yoshino. Yoshino has been credited as one of the pioneers in developing the widely used power source, which has become indispensable for cellphones and other electronic devices today.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million krona (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left more than a century ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine to Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. Tuesday’s prize for physics went to Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the United States for their breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes.

The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of literature, peace and economics.