Here are the latest coronavirus headlines from around the world for Sept. 18:

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has reported no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus for the first time in more than five weeks as hopes rise that an outbreak discovered in Auckland last month has been stamped out.

Friday’s report also marked the fourth consecutive day without any cases of community transmission. All recent cases have been found among quarantined travelers returning from abroad.

Authorities have still not pinpointed the origin of the August outbreak, which they believe was imported. Auckland was temporarily placed into lockdown as the country continued its strategy of trying to completely eliminate community spread of the virus.

New Zealand has reported a total of just over 1,800 cases and 25 deaths.

BEIJING — China says imported coronavirus cases surged to 32 over the previous 24 hours.

Thirteen of the newly confirmed cases reported Friday were in the northern province of Shaanxi, whose capital Xi’an is a major industrial center. The eastern financial and business hub of Shanghai reported 12.

China has gone more than a month without reporting any cases of locally transmitted coronavirus cases within its borders.

But it remains highly vigilant for cases brought in from outside the country. It has suspended issuing new visas and anyone arriving from abroad is required to undergo a two-week quarantine.

Schools, businesses, transport and public services have largely resumed normal operations under social distancing, mask wearing and location tracking requirements.

Women pass by a mural in front of the Korea Tourism Organization in Seoul, on Thursday | (AP PHOTO/AHN YOUNG-JOON)

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s daily coronavirus tally has stayed in the 100s for a 16th consecutive day as authorities struggle to contain small-scale, sporadic local infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that the 126 confirmed cased added in the past 24 hours took the country’s total to 22,783, with 377 deaths.

The agency says 82 of the newly reported cases were from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the center of a viral resurgence in South Korea since early last month.

South Korea’s caseload has been slowing recently, prompting authorities to relax elevated social distancing rules in the Seoul area. But the country’s daily jump remains in triple digits as cluster transmissions linked to churches, schools and elsewhere and some untraceable cases have been continuously detected.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California companies must pay workers compensation benefits to any employees that become infected with the coronavirus and they must warn employees of any potential exposure to the virus under two laws that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Thursday.

Business groups have criticized the measures as “unworkable.”

The law on informing employees requires that businesses tell workers whenever they they have been exposed to someone who has either tested positive, been ordered to isolate or died because of the virus. Companies must do so within one business day of learning of the exposures or they can face fines issued by the Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removes his face mask after arriving at a news conference following a cabinet retreat in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday. | REUTERS

TORONTO — Canada’s largest province will fine people who hold social gatherings in defiance of new limits.

Ontario reported 293 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford blames such gatherings for spiking COVID-19 numbers in Toronto, Ottawa and a region just outside Toronto.

Starting Friday in those three areas, only 10 people will be allowed to gather indoors — down from the current limit of 25. The number for outdoor gatherings will drop to 25 from 100.

The penalty for organizers of events that violate the limits will be 10,000 Canadian dollars, or about $7,600 U.S. People attending the gatherings will be fined 750 Canadian dollars.

Ford says the new limits will not apply for restaurants, movie theaters or weddings held at banquet halls, where he says public health guidelines are being followed.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has reiterated that he will not issue a statewide mask mandate despite a recommendation from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The governor noted Thursday that he has argued all along that an order requiring the use of face masks is unenforceable and adds: “I’m not going to mandate something that I don’t think you can enforce.”

Stitt says he supports individual cities in the state that have issued mask-wearing mandates, which include Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman. The governor also encourages people to wear masks.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 73,318 total confirmed virus cases and 930 deaths due to COVID-19. That was an increase of 1,034 cases and six more deaths for the previous 24 hours.

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning that authorities “may have no choice” but to enact even tighter measures as the country heads into a second lockdown following a months-long rise in coronavirus cases.

In a televised address late Thursday, Netanyahu predicts that other countries will also be forced to impose new closures to contain the pandemic.

Israel’s government is imposing widespread restrictions starting Friday, with many businesses closed and people largely confined to their homes. A similar lockdown in the spring largely contained the outbreak, but the daily case numbers grew rapidly after the economy was reopened in May.

Israel has reported more than 172,000 cases since the start of the outbreak, including at least 1,163 deaths.

Women wear masks in central Moscow on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW — Moscow’s mayor is urging employers to support employees working from home as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The Russian capital on Thursday recorded 730 new cases, an increase of about 15% from early September. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on state television the rise is apparently due to increased testing and the percentage of positives remains stable at about 1.5%.

He recommends “all heads of enterprises, regardless of the form of organization, if it is possible, and this is not seriously damaging to the work of the organization, continue to organize remote work.” Nationwide, Russia has recorded more than 1 million infections and 19,061 confirmed deaths.

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet with Madrid’s regional authorities to discuss the surging coronavirus.

Sanchez sent the letter on Thursday to Madrid regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who replied on Twitter that she’s happy to meet with the prime minister.

Diaz Ayuso has been one of the biggest critics of the Sanchez’s handling of the national crisis. But since the national government lifted a state of emergency that had reined in a devastating first wave of the virus in June, many regional governments such as Madrid have dealt with new outbreaks.

Spain is leading Europe with 287 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days. France is next with 166 per capita.

Spain’s health ministry reported Thursday that Madrid has confirmed 43,900 new cases in the last 14 days. Catalonia follows with 12,100 cases.

LONDON — The U.K. government says travelers from Singapore and Thailand won’t need to quarantine for two weeks because of a lower coronavirus infection risk.

The government says Slovenia and Guadeloupe travelers must quarantine for two weeks starting Saturday because of an increase in confirmed cases.

The weekly changes have proven controversial, causing problems for hundreds of thousands of British travelers during the summer, prompting a dash home to avoid quarantine.

The U.K. continues its sharp increase in new confirmed cases, with 3,395 reported Thursday. On Wednesday, it was 3,991 cases. The seven-day average is nearly double the level of two weeks ago.

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief says there are more than 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in conflict-torn Yemen.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says a high-level meeting on Yemen on Thursday that the estimate takes into account that “war has decimated the country’s facilities.”

He said more than five years of war has reversed development in Africa’s poorest country “by decades,” left state institutions at “the verge of collapse.”

He said despite initial expressions of support by the warring parties to his call on March 23 for a global ceasefire to deal with the pandemic, “the conflict continues unabated” and “in recent weeks, conflict has unfortunately escalated.”

Yemen’s conflict has killed more than 100,000 people. More than 3 million people were internally displaced and two-thirds of the population relies on food aid.

