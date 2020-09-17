The approval rate for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s new Cabinet stands at 66.4 percent compared with a disapproval rate of 16.2 percent, a Kyodo News survey showed Thursday.

Suga, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected prime minister by parliament on Wednesday. In the two-day nationwide telephone survey, 58.7 percent supported Suga’s promise to continue policies set out by his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, while 32.4 percent did not.

When asked what issues the Suga administration should focus on, the most common answer was the COVID-19 response with 64.1 percent, according to the poll, which was conducted over two days from Wednesday and collected about 1,000 responses.

On the best timing for the next general election, 55.1 percent said at or near the end of the House of Representatives’ current term in October 2021.

The 71-year-old former chief Cabinet secretary has said he will build on “Abenomics,” a mix of measures aimed at beating deflation and spurring growth in the world’s third-largest economy.

Suga, Abe’s right-hand man for nearly eight years, has also placed priority on taking advantage of digital technology for administrative reforms to boost government efficiency.

The survey, covering 688 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 1,277 mobile phone numbers, yielded responses from 501 and 502 people, respectively.