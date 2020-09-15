About 80 percent of universities and junior colleges plan to conduct both in-person and online lessons in the second semester of fiscal 2020 beginning this autumn, an education ministry survey showed Tuesday.

In light of coronavirus infection risks, only around 20 percent of surveyed schools said that all lessons will be done face-to-face.

Of the surveyed 1,003 public and private universities and junior colleges, 824 said that they will offer lessons both in-person and online, while 173 said they will conduct all lessons face-to-face as usual. A public institution said that it will have all of its courses online.

Schools planning to implement both types of lessons were asked about the proportion of in-person lessons, and the most common answers were 30 percent and 50 percent, cited by 207 schools each, followed by 80 percent or more, 20 percent or less and 70 percent.

Many of the planned in-person courses will be laboratory lessons and small-scale seminars, according to the survey. Some schools said that both methods will be used for the same course.

The survey also found that more than 90 percent of all surveyed universities and junior colleges have reopened all or part of their facilities. Of them, 667 made some of their facilities available for use again.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, many universities and colleges introduced online courses in the first semester of fiscal 2020 from this spring.

After students voiced dissatisfaction about the continuation of online lessons despite the reopening of elementary, junior high and high schools, the education ministry called on universities and colleges to consider the dual use of online and in-person lessons.

