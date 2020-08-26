Japan Post Holdings Co. said Wednesday it will resume sales of insurance products after a sales fraud scandal that led regulators to issue a business improvement order.

Japan Post, the former state-owned postal group, has suspended selling of financial products, including investment trusts offered by its insurance unit, at post offices since the scandal came to light last year.

“We will resume our business by apologizing (to customers),” Japan Post President Hiroya Masuda said at a news conference. Masuda, who assumed the post in January with a pledge to win back trust, did not give a specific date for the restart.

Japan Post said an additional 642 workers, including salespeople, have been subject to disciplinary steps.

In late 2019, the Financial Services Agency ordered two units — Japan Post Insurance Co. and Japan Post Co. — to suspend new sales of insurance products for three months from Jan. 1. Although the ban was lifted, they have continued self-imposed restrictions on new sales.

A probe by the FSA has found cases in which salespeople gave inaccurate explanations in encouraging customers to switch to new insurance contracts.

The scandal sent out shockwaves as financial and mail delivery services offered at over 20,000 post offices across the country have been generally trusted by many Japanese, especially those in rural areas.