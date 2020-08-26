Japan raised its travel advisory Wednesday for 13 countries mainly in Africa, warning against traveling to them amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Foreign Ministry said the move brings the number of countries and regions under the Level 3 advisory for infectious diseases to 159. It is one level below the maximum Level 4 advisory that calls for immediate evacuation.

The 13 newly added countries are Bhutan, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, Ethiopia, Gambia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Nigeria, Malawi, South Sudan, Rwanda and Lesotho.

Japan continues to implement strict border controls to prevent the spread of the virus, banning in principle the entry of foreign nationals from 146 countries and regions.

Japan received an estimated 3,800 foreign travelers in July, a year-on-year plunge of 99.9 percent for the fourth consecutive month. The number of Japanese nationals departing from the country in July plunged 98.8 percent to about 20,300.

In tandem with the resumption of domestic socioeconomic activities, the Japanese government has started talks with 16 nations and regions, including Australia and some Southeast Asian countries, on easing travel restrictions for long-term residents and for short-term business trips provided sufficient precautionary measures are taken.

RELATED PHOTOS Narita Airport is seen deserted Aug. 8 amid the continued spread of the novel coronavirus. | KYODO