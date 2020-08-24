South Korea's capital on Monday mandated the wearing of face masks in both indoor and outdoor public places for the first time, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases centered in the densely populated city region.

In May, Seoul's government had ordered that face masks be worn on public transport and taxis, but the latest spike in cases has health officials worried that the country may need to impose its highest level of social distancing.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 266 new cases as of midnight on Sunday, a drop from the 397 new infections reported a day earlier but a continuation of more than a week of triple-digit daily increases. Most of the new cases were in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, but new infections were also reported in other major cities, including Busan, Daejeong and Sejong.

KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said it’s likely the country will continue to report huge infection numbers in coming days as health workers scramble to trace and test contacts of virus carriers.

In Seoul, people will now be required to wear face masks in public indoor places, as well as crowded outdoor areas, except while eating or drinking, the city announced on Sunday.

The national government also extended second-tier social-distancing rules which had been in place in Seoul to other areas of the country, banning in-person church meetings and closing nightclubs, buffets and cyber cafes.

Officials say that South Korea is on the brink of a nationwide pandemic as the number of new cases is increasing in all 17 regions across the country. The also consider the current outbreak South Korea’s biggest crisis since the emergence of COVID-19, given the population density of the capital region and the spread of the virus among various sources.

Health authorities say they are considering imposing the toughest stage 3 social-distancing rules, under which schools and business are urged to close, if the spread of new cases does not slow soon.

RELATED PHOTOS People pray while maintaining social distancing during a service at the Chogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday. | AP