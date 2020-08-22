Japan’s coronavirus task force has compiled draft guidelines on vaccination that say the government should prioritize inoculating medical workers, the elderly and those with underlying illnesses.

The guidelines, released Friday, came as Tokyo confirmed 258 more cases of the novel coronavirus, compared with 339 reported Thursday and the average daily tally over the most recent seven days of 256.6. About 53 pct of Tokyo’s new cases were in their 20s or 30s. The number of severely ill patients fell by three to 33.

In Osaka Prefecture, new cases totaled 166, surpassing 100 for the fourth day in a row. Nagano Prefecture had nine new cases, a record high for the central prefecture.

Across the country an additional 1,033 cases were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 61,699, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February. The death toll rose to 1,188.

“In order to keep deaths and severe cases to a minimum, and to protect the lives and health of our citizens, we need to establish a system for vaccination,” Shigeru Omi, who heads the task force, told reporters following its meeting.

The task force is also discussing whether pregnant women, emergency workers and staff at public health centers should be included in the priority group for vaccination.

The World Health Organization has said there are 169 candidate vaccines, and that clinical trials have commenced on 30 of them.

Omi noted the possibility that a vaccine may produce serious side effects.

“People are pinning their hopes (on a vaccine) so it’s important to present accurate information,” he said.

The task force also said the resurgence of the virus, which began in Japan in June, hit its peak in late July.

But it also warned that the surging trend could restart, citing that some areas are still reporting high numbers of new cases and that more people traveled across the country during this month’s Bon holiday period.

RELATED PHOTOS Shigeru Omi, head of Japan's coronavirus task force, speaks to reporters during a news conference Friday in Tokyo. | KYODO