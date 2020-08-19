The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 186 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, dipping below 200 for the first time in two days.

The figure, which is down 21 from Tuesday, pushed the cumulative tally in the capital to 18,268, with 344 deaths and 31 people in serious condition. The result was based on 1,148 tests conducted Sunday.

The metropolitan government has raised its alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning infections are spreading. Karaoke venues and drinking establishments that serve alcohol are also being asked to close by 10 p.m. until the end of this month.