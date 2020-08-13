Tokyo reports 206 new coronavirus cases as testing remains low

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 206 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, surpassing the 200 mark for the second straight day.

The cumulative tally in the capital now stands at 16,680. The death toll was 336 as of Wednesday.

According to the metropolitan government’s weekly monitoring data, the average number of daily infections was 312.7 between last Thursday and Wednesday. The data also showed that the routes of infection could not be determined for 200.9 cases. Over the period, 3,775 daily tests were conducted on average, with a 6.6 percent positive rate.

Thursday’s new cases are based on 1,698 tests conducted on Monday. Testing numbers are significantly lower than the weekly average possibly because of the Bon holiday period.

As of Wednesday, 1,659 people were hospitalized and 21 were seriously ill. In addition, arrangements were being made to have another 961 people sent to hospitals or be treated at home or hotels. Tokyo has secured 2,400 beds, with 100 being set aside for those in serious condition.