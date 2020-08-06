Toyota launches its first hybrid car in Vietnam

Toyota Motor Corp. has launched the Corolla Cross SUV in Vietnam, its first hybrid vehicle to be sold in the Southeast Asian country.

Toyota Motor Vietnam Co., the automaker’s local manufacturing and sales unit, said Wednesday it will import the latest SUV model from Thailand, where Toyota first released it globally in early July.

Toyota Motor Thailand Co., the group’s core subsidiary in the region’s car production hub, is assembling the model after a nearly two-month factory suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Toyota Motor Vietnam also said it will launch the Toyota Corolla Altis 2020 sedan next week.