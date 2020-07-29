Tokyo reports 250 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Tokyo confirmed 250 new cases of COVID-19 infection Wednesday, reporting daily cases over 200 for two days in a row after a brief drop Monday, the metropolitan government said.

Wednesday’s figure brings the capital’s cumulative total to 11,861. The city’s daily count hit a record high of 366 on July 23. In the past week, daily counts exceeded over 200, except for the 131 on Monday. Tuesday’s cases were 266.

The figures announced this week have drawn much attention because they may reflect how the virus spread during the four-day holiday that started July 22.

The government’s controversial Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign that offered travel subsidies excluded trips to and from Tokyo .

But other prefectures in the metropolitan area and large cities in other regions including Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka are also seeing rises in the number of infections recently.