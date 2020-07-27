Tokyo reports 131 new coronavirus cases after six days at over 200

Tokyo reported 131 new cases of coronavirus infection Monday, media reports said, after counting over 200 cases for six straight days.

The latest figure came a day after Tokyo reported 239 new cases, with a single-day record of 366 confirmed last Thursday.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told reporters earlier Monday that the figure was relatively low because of a relatively small number of tests carried out. She didn’t say how many tests were conducted for Monday’s figure.

Tokyo has seen single-day new infections in the triple digits on all but two days in July. The figure topped 300 for the first time recently and has often exceeded 200, while the cumulative total of coronavirus cases in Tokyo topped 10,000 on Wednesday.

On Sunday, people in their 20s and 30s accounted for around 60 percent of the new infections, while there were 35 cases among those in their 60s and above, showing signs that the virus is gradually spreading across the population.

At a news conference on Sunday, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of the coronavirus response, reiterated his call for businesses to thoroughly implement anti-virus measures, such as refraining from large gatherings and promoting telework.