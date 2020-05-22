Business

Legoland Japan set to partially reopen on Saturday

Elementary school pupils play a ninja game at Legoland Japan park's newly opened Lego Ninjago World in Nagoya last July. | KYODO

JIJI

Nagoya – The Legoland Japan Resort will partially reopen on Saturday, its operator said, following a decision by the Aichi Prefectural Government to lift a business closure request aimed at curbing coronavirus infections.

The reopening of the theme park in Nagoya was initially set for Friday, but the move was postponed on Thursday.

