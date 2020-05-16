Japan considering lifting business travel restrictions to some countries

The government is considering lifting restrictions on business travels to some countries, including China, once the coronavirus crisis stabilizes, sources have said.

Under the plan, the government will issue special certificates to business travelers who test negative for the virus to allow them to make trips, the sources said Friday.

The move is in response to calls from companies to allow executives to resume trips between Japan and other countries, such as China and South Korea, as business activities remain on hold amid the pandemic.

The government plans to carefully decide the timing of lifting the restrictions after scrutinizing the coronavirus infection situation at home and abroad, the sources said.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a news conference Friday that border control measures would be eased for business travelers and experts first.

Motegi noted, however, that such a relaxation will not come anytime soon for other people, including tourists.