Government panel sees current emergency virus framework necessary for now

A government panel of medical experts considers the current emergency steps as necessary “for the time being,” despite the number of new daily coronavirus infections trending downward, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday.

The panel also noted that people need to change their behavior “completely” until new infections fall below “a certain level,” Nishimura said at a news conference.

Nishimura also said vigilance is still required even as new cases have been declining.