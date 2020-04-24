Osaka names and shames six pachinko parlors staying open in epidemic

The Osaka Prefectural Government on Friday revealed the names of six pachinko parlors that have not followed its request to shut down in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

It is the first time that the names of uncooperative businesses have been made public under Article 45 of the special coronavirus response law.

These pachinko parlors have remained open despite being urged in writing to close, the prefecture said.

It had initially called for the stores’ closures under Article 24 of the law, which does not allow the names of uncooperative businesses to be published. It then switched to requesting shutdowns based on Article 45.

Large-scale facilities that are used by unspecified large numbers of people and have not responded to calls for shutdowns despite posing high risks of infections are subject to the measure.