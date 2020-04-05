Woman arrested at Abe's private residence in Japan for alleged trespassing

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly trespassing on the grounds of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s private residence.

An officer from the Metropolitan Police Department found Eri Shimada standing on the Abe premises in Shibuya Ward’s Tomigaya district at around 11 a.m. and arrested her on the spot.

“I thought I would be able to reset my life if I am arrested,” the woman was quoted as saying, adding that she was not on good terms with her parents, according to investigative sources.

Abe was home at the time, but the woman was unarmed, the sources said, adding that she claimed to be a corporate employee.