Beijing seeks Tokyo's cooperation over Chinese fishing boat and Japanese destroyer collision

China confirmed Tuesday that a Chinese fishing boat and a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer collided on the high seas off the coast just south of Shanghai on Monday evening, adding that it hopes Japan will cooperate over the investigation and prevent similar incidents in the future.

China has also expressed its concerns to Japan over the proximity of the MSDF destroyer to China’s coast and its impact on the navigational safety of Chinese vessels, according to Hua Chunying, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

The fishing boat was damaged and a Chinese fisherman onboard sustained a lower back injury during the accident, Hua said, adding that the two governments are currently maintaining communication over the incident.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the destroyer Shimakaze received damage on its port side, but the 13 crew members aboard were unscathed. The vessel was on patrol after departing from Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture on Sunday morning.

The ministry earlier said it will cooperate with the Japan Coast Guard’s probe of the incident, while launching an investigatory panel within the MSDF as well.