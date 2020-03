Travelers from 38 European and other countries, including Egypt and Iran, will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival in Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday, in an attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

During a meeting of a government task force focused on fighting the virus, Abe also unveiled plans to impose an entry ban on visitors from parts of Spain, Switzerland and Italy, as well as all of Iceland.