Tokyo's Nikkei down more than 7% amid global rout over coronavirus

Tokyo stocks plunged more than 7 percent Friday morning following the worst Wall Street session since 1987, with investors fretting that emergency fiscal and monetary packages won’t be enough to stave off a recession.

The benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average dropped 7.12 percent, or 1,322.15 points, to 17,237.48 in early trading, while the broader Topix index fell 6.31 percent, or 83.73 points, to 1,244.15.

“Japanese shares are seen dropping sharply, extending plunges on global bourses,” Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary, adding the Nikkei index could dip to the 17,000 level.

In New York on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 2,352 points, or 10 percent, its heaviest loss since the Back Monday crash on Oct. 19, 1987, when it dropped nearly 23 percent.

The S&P 500 plummeted 9.5 percent, for a total drop of 26.7 percent from its all-time high, set just last month. That puts it way over the 20 percent threshold for a bear market, officially ending Wall Street’s unprecedented bull-market run of nearly 11 years.

The United States has curbed travel from Europe over the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments suggesting delaying the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus outbreak was also weighing on the market, analysts said.