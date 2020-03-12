Trump says U.S. will suspend all travel from Europe for 30 days as coronavirus spreads

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will suspend all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days, the most far-reaching measure yet in the administration’s efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The restrictions, which will not apply to the U.K., will go into effect Friday at midnight, he said Wednesday in an Oval Office address.

The president scheduled the remarks to lay out his plan for dealing with the rapid spread of COVID-19, which has led to more than 1,100 infections in the U.S. and ravaged markets.

The World Health Organization earlier Wednesday declared the outbreak is now a pandemic and urged governments to step up containment efforts as the number of worldwide cases topped 123,000 and deaths exceeded 4,500.