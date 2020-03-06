Japan aims to double farm exports to ¥2 trillion by 2025

Japan aims to more than double its agriculture, fishery and forestry exports to ¥2 trillion ($19 billion) by 2025, the government said Friday, an ambitious goal in the face of headwinds including the coronavirus outbreak and a diplomatic row with South Korea.

The plan is part of the country’s efforts to sustain its farm industry even as domestic demand shrinks along with its population. The country will seek to further increase such exports to ¥5 trillion by 2030.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a government meeting that the popularity of Japanese fruit and vegetables in the rest of Asia means exports can continue growing. “We will quickly formulate a plan to achieve this new goal,” he said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has made boosting farm exports a pillar of his economic policies, earmarking billions of yen in its budget for the fiscal year beginning in April to launch a new organization focusing on this task and to increase production of wagyu beef.

Japan logged ¥912.1 billion in agriculture, fishery and forestry exports in 2019, a record high for the seventh straight year but falling short of its goal of reaching ¥1 trillion.

Poor scallop and mackerel catches, as well as a South Korean boycott of Japanese products amid the two neighboring countries’ feud over compensation for wartime labor, contributed to the disappointing showing.

The outlook has not brightened coming into 2020, with the coronavirus outbreak expected to deal a significant blow to China, the world’s second-largest economy.

Japanese farmers are also under pressure from overseas competition brought about by the country’s recent trade deals with the United States and the European Union, as well as a free trade pact with 10 other Pacific nations.