Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a subway station in Seoul on Friday. | REUTERS

National / Science & Health

Japanese tests positive for COVID-19 in South Korea for first time

JIJI

SEOUL – A Japanese national has tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Daegu, a major city in the southern part of South Korea, diplomatic sources have said.

It is the first time that a Japanese citizen has been confirmed to have the virus in South Korea, where the number of people infected with the disease has topped 2,200.

The Japanese national is not in serious condition while the age and other details of the person are not known, the sources said Saturday.

According to the Japanese Consulate in Busan, about 800 Japanese nationals live in Daegu, where mass COVID-19 infections have been confirmed at a facility of a religious group.

RELATED STORIES

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a subway station in Seoul on Friday. | REUTERS

, ,