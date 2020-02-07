Nippon Steel may shutter Wakayama blast furnace

Japan’s largest steel-maker Nippon Steel Corp. is considering halting one of the two blast furnaces at its Wakayama plant in several years’ time to accelerate a cutback in output amid deteriorating market conditions, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The review comes as company is already mulling cutting slightly less than 10 percent of its output capacity by halting two blast furnaces at its Kure Works in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Nippon Steel, which currently operates 13 blast furnaces to produce crude steel, has been reviewing its operations across the country as domestic demand continues to shrink and global steel prices remain under pressure from a supply glut caused by aggressive Chinese steel-makers.

The company was expected to announce a production reform plan later in the day, the sources said.

In a bid to improve profitability by focusing more on growing overseas markets, Nippon Steel last year bought major Indian steel-maker Essar Steel India Ltd. jointly with ArcelorMittal S.A.

The Wakayama Works is one of the major plants established by Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd., with which Nippon Steel merged in 2012. Its main products include seamless steel pipes for such purposes as oil and gas drilling.