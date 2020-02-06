Toyota boosts full-year profit forecast on currency moves, but third-quarter profit declines

Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday raised its forecast for annual operating profit by 4.2 percent due to a slightly weaker yen.

Toyota expects operating profit to rise to ¥2.5 trillion ($22.7 billion) in the year to March, up from ¥2.47 trillion the previous year and its earlier forecast of ¥2.4 trillion.

The outlook is based on a new assumption for the yen to average around ¥108 to the U.S. dollar versus ¥107 previously.

The higher forecast comes even as Toyota posted a 3.2 percent decline in third-quarter profit, hurt by softer global vehicle sales.

Operating profit for the nation’s biggest automaker came in at ¥654.4 billion in the October-December quarter, down from ¥676.1 billion a year ago.