Yomiuri Shimbun reporter arrested for alleged stimulant use

A Yomiuri Shimbun reporter has been arrested by Tokyo police for allegedly using stimulant drugs, police sources said Tuesday.

Takeharu Ishibashi, 34, a Yomiuri reporter based in Chitose, Hokkaido, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Ishibashi is suspected of using stimulants in Tokyo or surrounding areas of the capital sometime between mid-January and Monday. He has denied the allegations.

According to the sources, Ishibashi was behaving suspiciously while walking in the Kabukicho district in Shinjuku Ward around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

When police officers stopped him for questioning, they discovered items including a syringe in his belongings. His urine later tested positive for stimulants.

Ishibashi has been in the Tokyo metropolitan area since mid-December and is on medical leave, the public relations division of the Yomiuri Shimbun said, adding that the company will deal with the reporter appropriately depending on the course of the police investigation.