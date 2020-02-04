Jetstar Japan has decided to suspend its operations between Narita and Shanghai in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China. | BLOOMBERG

Jetstar Japan to suspend Shanghai flights due to virus-linked drop in demand

JIJI

NARITA, CHIBA PREF. – Low-cost carrier Jetstar Japan said it will suspend its flights connecting Narita International Airport near Tokyo and Shanghai due to a fall in travel demand amid the spread of a new coronavirus originating in China.

Services on the route will be suspended between Wednesday and March 28, the airline said Monday. The carrier had operated one round-trip flight per day between Narita and Shanghai.

Jetstar’s move is the first suspension by a Japanese airline of a route linking Japan with a Chinese city other than Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, according to the transport ministry.

Japan Airlines is the largest shareholder of Jetstar Japan.

