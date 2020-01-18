Business / Corporate

Former Nintendo headquarters in Kyoto to become hotel in 2021

Kyodo

OSAKA – The former headquarters of Nintendo Co. in Kyoto will be renovated into a hotel, with plans to welcome visitors around summer 2021, according to developer Plan Do See Inc.

The four-story structure, currently unoccupied, will feature approximately 20 guest rooms and will keep much of the original architecture intact. Completed in 1930, it was used as the firm’s first head office until it moved to another part of the city in 1959.

Nintendo was founded by Fusajiro Yamauchi in 1889, who began by manufacturing traditional Japanese hanafuda playing cards, and later Western-style playing cards. A sign on the outer wall of the building indicates the original production site of the merchandise.

“(The former headquarters) will be utilized as a hotel in order to leave behind a historically significant structure,” the building’s asset management company said, according to Nintendo.

The renovation will be supervised by Tadao Ando Architect and Associates.

The new hotel, located approximately 1 kilometer northeast of Kyoto Station, will be operated by Plan Do See, which also develops wedding halls and restaurants.

The former Nintendo Co. headquarters in Kyoto will be renovated into a four-story hotel, featuring approximately 20 guest rooms and will keep much of the original architecture intact. | ?¯

