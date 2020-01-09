National / Politics

Japan, China to craft new political document for Xi Jinping's state visit

Kyodo

Japan and China have decided to craft a new major political document that will lay the foundation for their future relations, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

The so-called fifth political document will be announced when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Japan as a state guest this spring, according to the source.

To start the process of creating the document, a senior Japanese diplomat will visit China possibly Monday, the source said.

The Japanese side is now considering to propose that climate change issues and regional security issues including those involving North Korea should be discussed during talks to draft the document.

Tokyo meanwhile will try not to use certain keywords used by Xi, such as the One Belt, One Road development initiative, the source said.

