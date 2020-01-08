National / Crime & Legal

Fukuoka mom, boyfriend found guilty of tying up daughter and forcing her to take cold bath

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – A mother and her boyfriend were found guilty Wednesday of forcing the woman’s 8-year-old daughter into a cold bath on multiple occasions by binding her wrists and ankles.

The Fukuoka District Court sentenced the 30-year-old man, Jun Yahiro, to three years in prison, suspended for five years with probation, and the mother to two years in prison, suspended for four years with probation.

The mother’s name is being withheld to prevent the girl from being identified. Prosecutors had sought three-year prison terms for both the 30-year-old mother and the boyfriend who lived with the two.

According to the ruling, Yahiro and the woman bound her daughter’s wrists and ankles with plastic tape and forced her into a cold bath at their home in Chikushino, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Dec. 29, 2018, and Jan. 24, 2019.

“(Yahiro) caused great mental and physical pain on the child by leaving her in a cold bath for more than an hour during winter,” presiding Judge Tadayuki Okazaki said as he also criticized the mother for not protecting the child.

Yahiro was also suspected of hitting the girl several times around midnight on Jan. 24, while the mother allegedly injured her daughter the same day, according to police. A teacher at the girl’s elementary school found bruises on her body Jan. 25 and the school informed a local child welfare center, which took her into protective custody the same day and reported to police.

The woman and Yahiro admitted to the allegations according to the police, with the mother quoted by the police as saying, “I did it to discipline her because she had wet the bed.”

Investigators suspected the girl may have been subject to daily abuse.

In 2018, the death of a 5-year-old girl in Tokyo gripped the nation’s attention as she had left desperate written pleas for her parents to “forgive” her and stop mistreating her.

Child abuse cases in Japan have recently drawn the spotlight again after the death in January last year of a 10-year-old girl following alleged maltreatment by her parents, including food and sleep deprivation.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Mother unveils name of 19-year-old victim in 2016 Sagamihara care home murders
The mother of a woman killed in the 2016 attack on a care home in eastern Japan for people with intellectual disabilities disclosed the name of her then-19-year-old daughter before the trial of the...
People line up in Yokohama on Wednesday for tickets to the first session of the trial of Satoshi Uematsu, who is accused of killing 19 people at a care center for people with disabilities in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, in July 2016.
Suspect admits to grisly 2016 Sagamihara care home murders as trial opens
The man accused of the grisly 2016 murders of 19 disabled people at a care home in the city of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, admitted to the killings at the opening of his lay judge trial Wednes...
The City of Chiba decided Tuesday not to bid to host a casino resort that would be constructed under a newly enacted gambling law.
Chiba backs out of bidding to host one of Japan's first casinos
The city of Chiba said Tuesday that it will not seek to host a casino resort, citing its priority on reconstruction following natural disasters. The central government plans to open casin...

, ,