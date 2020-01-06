Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres shake hands ahead of their talks at U.N. headquarters in New York in September. | KYODO

National

U.N. chief intends to visit Hiroshima during Tokyo Olympics

Kyodo

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has told Japan he intends to visit Hiroshima in August a few days before attending the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

The plan reflects Guterres’ desire to push the U.N. call for a “nuclear-free world” by using the opportunity of the event aimed at building a peaceful and better world through sport, the sources said.

Guterres is expected to deliver his message at the annual ceremony in Hiroshima on Aug. 6, marking the 75th anniversary of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western city, before attending the Olympics closing ceremony three days later.

U.N. chiefs have attended the opening ceremonies of every Summer Games since the 1990s. But Guterres told Japanese officials at the U.N. General Assembly in New York in December that he hopes to attend the atomic bomb anniversary ceremony in Hiroshima and the closing ceremony in Tokyo, the sources said.

While Japan is basically supportive of Guterres visiting Hiroshima, the sources added some officials of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee believe he should follow precedent and attend the opening ceremony on July 24.

Guterres would be the second U.N. secretary general to attend the ceremony in Hiroshima, after Ban Ki-moon in 2010.

In August 2018, Guterres became the first U.N. chief to attend the anniversary ceremony for the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, which took place three days after the attack on Hiroshima.

In his speech during that ceremony, he called on all countries to commit to nuclear disarmament and make “visible” progress with urgency.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is also planning to visit Hiroshima in May when the torch relay passes through the city.

Pope Francis visited the two cities in November while Barack Obama in 2016 became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person who turned 117 on Thursday, is center of attention at a party to mark the event held Sunday at the nursing home where she lives in the city of Fukuoka.
World's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday with party at her Fukuoka nursing home
Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world's oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in the city of Fukuoka. Tanaka marked her birthday, on Jan. 2, with a party S...
This photo, taken in Tokyo last March 9, shows former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who had been released on bail three days earlier in connection with his alleged financial misconduct case, together with his wife, Carole.
Citing procedural flaw, Lebanon not cooperating with Interpol request over Carlos Ghosn
Lebanese authorities have not accepted a formal cooperation request from Interpol in relation to Carlos Ghosn after the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman jumped bail in Japan and fled to the Middle ...
A private security guard stands outside the house of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in Beirut Sunday.
Carlos Ghosn to speak publicly Wednesday on escape from Japan
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will give a hotly awaited press conference in Lebanon on Wednesday, his spokesman said, offering clarity on his recent flight from Japan. Since arriving in his na...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres shake hands ahead of their talks at U.N. headquarters in New York in September. | KYODO

, ,