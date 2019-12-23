Abe heads to China for trilateral summit as focus falls on meeting with Moon

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe embarked Monday on a three-day trip to China, where he is expected to discuss how to handle a provocative North Korea and deepen economic cooperation with his Chinese and South Korean counterparts.

On the fringes of a trilateral meeting on Tuesday in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Abe plans to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The meeting will break 15-month stretch without formal talks due to the worsening of ties triggered by the issue of South Korean courts ordering Japanese firms to compensate wartime forced laborers.

The gathering comes when North Korea has been ratcheting up its rhetoric, raising concerns that it may conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile test. Pyongyang has set a year-end deadline for the United States to break the gridlock in denuclearization talks.

Abe, Moon and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang are expected to discuss ways to achieve North Korea’s complete denuclearization. The Japanese leader will likely raise the unresolved issue of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s, according to Japanese officials.

The leaders also hope to deepen economic cooperation and promote free trade among them and in wider Asia under the 16-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership that has been negotiated, while Beijing has been locked in a trade war with Washington.

Abe’s visit to China, the first since October last year, includes separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing and Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, in a sign of thawing Sino-Japanese ties long chilled over wartime history and territory.

It is China’s turn to host the latest round of talks by the leaders of the three nations, which were first held in 1999.

“They can agree on the need for North Korea’s denuclearization and at issue is how deeper they can go (in terms of coordination) over its missile tests,” said Ken Jimbo, a Keio University professor well-versed in East Asian security issues.

“Bilateral relations, this time the worsening of Japan-South Korea ties over issues like export controls, will have a strong bearing (on the three-party framework),” Jimbo said.

Despite some emerging signs of easing tensions, Tokyo and Seoul remain at loggerheads more than a year after a series of South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate for wartime forced labor during the 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Based on the view that the issue of compensation was settled under a 1965 bilateral deal, Japan sees the court decisions as contravening the accord and has been urging South Korea to come up with ways to resolve the situation.

In the lead up to the Abe-Moon summit, South Korean lawmakers submitted a bill to seek donations from Japanese and South Korean companies as well as the public to provide funds for compensation.

Japan’s trade ministry also eased Friday some export controls on South Korea-bound materials used in making semiconductors and display panels. In July, it placed tighter controls on the materials for security reasons, though Seoul saw the measures as retaliation for the spat over wartime labor.

In contrast, Japan and China now say their relations have returned to a “normal track” ahead of President Xi’s state visit to Japan scheduled for April.

Still, there are also issues that are of concern to Tokyo, including the pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong and Beijing’s assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

The improvement in ties between Tokyo and Beijing comes as Washington is taking competitive security and economic policies against China.

The focus will be on whether Japan will pursue its own “unique” relationship with Beijing under such circumstances and whether Tokyo can chart its course at the upcoming summit and beyond, Jimbo said.

Abe plans to return to Japan on Wednesday.