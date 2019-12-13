Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks Friday during a lecture in Tokyo organized by a Jiji Press affiliate. | KYODO

National / Politics

Abe 'not thinking about' fourth term as Liberal Democratic Party head

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said he is not thinking about the possibility of seeking another term as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party by changing its rules, despite his aim of achieving constitutional reform during his tenure.

Speaking at an event in Tokyo, Abe stuck to his goal of amending the Constitution during his term, urging opposition parties to fulfill their responsibility as lawmakers to engage in “substantive” debate over details, such as which articles should be rewritten.

“I know it won’t be an easy task. I still have about two years left in the current term, so I’m determined to deliver it,” Abe said.

When asked about the prospect of another term beyond September 2021, however, Abe said, “I’m not thinking about a fourth term at all.”

Some senior LDP lawmakers have voiced support for extending Abe’s tenure if he is serious about realizing the party’s goals for a first-ever change to the Constitution. Abe’s current three-year term is due to be his last, and the LDP has to change its rules if he wants to seek a fresh term.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kamila Tamy Tida Miyamoto, a Brazilian school assistant, helps out foreign students at Nisshin Elementary School in Hekinan, Aichi Prefecture.
Aichi city hires non-Japanese assistants to support foreign children at elementary schools
During a recent math class at an elementary school in Aichi Prefecture, Kamila Tamy Tida Miyamoto, 31, a Brazilian school assistant, pointed to the textbooks of Aika and Ayumi, second-grade Braz...
A courtroom sketch shows former top farm bureaucrat Hideaki Kumazawa, who is accused of killing his reclusive son, at his trial in the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday.
Tokyo prosecutors demand eight-year prison term for ex-farm bureaucrat Hideaki Kumazawa
KYODO Prosecutors on Friday demanded an eight-year jail term for a former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry who has admitted to killing his socially reclusive son in Tokyo. Hidea...
A Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C patrol aircraft based in Djibouti is seen training over a tanker in the Gulf of Aden in August 2015. A P-3C plane is due to take part in a planned SDF mission to the Middle East.
Japan's dispatch of helicopter carrier to Middle East set for Cabinet approval on Dec. 23
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party endorsed a draft plan Friday for an independent mission to the Middle East for Self-Defense Forces ships, including one of its two Izumo-class helicopter carrier...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks Friday during a lecture in Tokyo organized by a Jiji Press affiliate. | KYODO

, ,