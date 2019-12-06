Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his three-day China visit scheduled from Dec. 23. | KYODO

National / Politics

Abe expected to speak with Xi during Beijing visit this month, China's vice president says

Kyodo

BEIJING – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his planned visit to China later this month, Vice President Wang Qishan said Friday.

The remark by Wang, known as a close aide to Xi, came during a meeting in Beijing with Shigeru Kitamura, a former top intelligence officer who has served as Abe’s national security adviser since September.

Abe is scheduled to visit China for three days from Dec. 23 to hold a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

Later Friday, Kitamura, who is making his first trip to China since he assumed his current post, met with Yang Jiechi, China’s top foreign policy official and a member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee.

At their first talks, Kitamura and Yang are believed to have worked on details of Xi’s planned state visit to Japan next spring.

At the outset of the meeting, Yang said, “We would like to support sustainable and stable development of bilateral relations,” to which Kitamura responded by saying, “Momentum for friendship between Japan and China has become extremely strong.”

Before Xi’s envisioned travel, Yang is expected to visit Japan for talks with Kitamura.

Shotaro Yachi, Kitamura’s predecessor, built relations of trust with Yang and contributed to improving Sino-Japanese ties, which had soured after Tokyo decided in 2012 to bring the disputed but uninhabited Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea under state control. China calls them the Diaoyu and Taiwan claims them as Tiaoyutai.

A source familiar with China-Japan relations said Yang has been eager to maintain dialogue with Kitamura, secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A statue of a girl symbolizing the "comfort women" rounded up for Japan's military brothels before and during the war has been a thorn in the side of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul for several years.
Wartime documents shed light on Japanese government's role in recruiting 'comfort women'
The Imperial Japanese Army asked the government to provide one "comfort woman" for every 70 soldiers, according to documents reviewed by Kyodo News on Friday that shed new light on the wartime prac...
Kanagawa Gov. Yuji Kuroiwa speaks during a news conference Friday in Yokohama.
Millions in Kanagawa at risk of ID theft after prefectural government's disk drives sold online
In a major privacy breach, 18 hard drives used by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government to store taxpayers' data were auctioned online over the summer instead of being destroyed, prefectural offi...
A candlelight vigil is held in Kabul Thursday for physician Tetsu Nakamura, a long-time aid worker in Afghanistan who was killed by gunmen this week along with five other people.
Afghans hold candlelight vigil for Japanese aid worker Tetsu Nakamura in Kabul
A candlelight vigil for physician Tetsu Nakamura, a long-time aid worker who was shot to death this week in eastern Afghanistan with five other people, was held Thursday in Kabul. Afghans lit ca...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his three-day China visit scheduled from Dec. 23. | KYODO

, ,