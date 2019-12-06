Hard drives binned by Kanagawa Prefecture containing personal info sold in online auction

In a large-scale data breach, 18 hard drives that were used by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government and contained the personal information of an unspecified number of people, were sold in an internet auction, prefectural officials said Friday.

The hard drives were sold online by an employee of a Tokyo-based electronics recycling company, which was commissioned to scrap them. Nine have been retrieved by the prefecture, but the rest remain unaccounted for.

The situation first came to light after a man contacted the local government after buying nine of them. Officials in the prefecture are now asking that anyone who may have unwittingly come into possession of the data refrain from disclosing any of the information.

The recycling company has been consulting with police and may file a criminal complaint against the employee, according to the prefecture. Under terms of the contract the devices should have been destroyed, but the employee sold them to earn extra money.

The size of the data in the retrieved devices totals 27 terabytes. The data included individuals’ names, addresses, tax payment records for automobiles, tax investigation notifications with names of companies, as well as records of the prefecture’s operations.

The hard drives had been used for data sharing servers at the prefectural government office and were replaced with new ones in the spring.

The prefectural government had deleted the data, but the successful bidder of the hard drives was able to restore it by using special software. The government is trying to locate the remaining nine hard drives, which were also sold online in July to August.

The data servers had been leased from Fujitsu Leasing Co., which commissioned Broadlink Co. to scrap the replaced hard drives. A male employee has admitted to selling them in an auction, saying, “I was not aware that they were used at the Kanagawa prefectural office,” according to the prefecture.

A prefectural government official said, “It is extremely regrettable. We would like to review our contract with Fujitsu Leasing so that data in hard drives will be deleted through physical destruction.”

Fujitsu Leasing declined to comment.

Defense Minister Taro Kono told a news conference Friday that the ministry signed a contract worth about ¥400,000 with Broadlink in fiscal 2018.

The ministry is trying to figure out whether there was any data breach as well as details of the contract.